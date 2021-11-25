St Helens store calling on residents to help deliver festive cheer

Dunelm is calling on St Helens residents to help deliver joy to their local community this Christmas with the continuation of its Delivering Joy campaign

And its St Helens store is calling on customers to take part to support their local communities.

Partnering with local care homes, schools and women’s refuges across the region, shoppers can help out by picking up a Delivering Joy gift tag from the store, in order to donate a corresponding giftbag filled with presents.

The tags will detail the age, gender and interests of local people who may otherwise go without Christmas gifts this year, meaning every gift will be matched with an individual recipient.

The St Helens Dunelm store is partnering with St Helens Hall Care Home, to spread Christmas cheer to their residents this festive period.

Jackie Smith, manager for the care home said: “The Delivering Joy campaign is a brilliant initiative and we can’t thank the team at Dunelm St Helens enough.

"Some of our elderly residents won’t receive many, if any, gifts this Christmas and so these generous donations are guaranteed to put a smile on their faces.”

The initiative comes as many still face the possibility of spending another Christmas away from their friends and family as COVID-19 infection rates rise.

Ross Wallace, store manager at Dunelm St Helens said: “It has been another challenging year for many and with the support of our customers, Dunelm is committed to helping those within our local communities who are less fortunate this Christmas.

“Last year was a real success, seeing the whole campaign across the country donate almost 20,000 gifts. We want to deliver even more joy this year to people in need and we’re confident that with the generous support from our customers and the people of St Helens, we’ll be able to put smiles on the faces of hundreds more deserving people this year.”

Shoppers can help deliver joy with their giftbag of goodies this Christmas every day during the opening hours of 9am-8pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sunday, until December 10.