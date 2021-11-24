Nominate your local hero to win a luxury hamper from St Helens supermarket

Jack’s supermarket is calling on customers to nominate their hero for a chance to win a luxury Christmas hamper.

Inside Jack’s, on Four Acre Lane, you’ll find the Jack’s hero nomination tree - a Christmas tree like no other. To show friends and family members how much they’re appreciated, shoppers will be encouraged to hang their name on the tree, to be in with a chance of winning a special thank you.

Simply use the pens and decorations provided to nominate your hero, explaining who they are and why you think they should win. Then, hang the decoration on the tree to enter the giveaway - simple!

All nominations are welcome, no matter how big or small. Whether it’s a hardworking friend, a sibling with a new job, a grandparent that always spoils you, or a parent that just deserves a treat, Jack’s wants to help you give back to the people you love most.

The winning nomination will be selected at random and contacted directly to collect their hero’s luxurious Christmas hamper. In addition to the winning hamper, Jack’s will also be selecting two runner up nominations to receive a specially selected bottle of fizz and Christmas chocolates.

The nomination Christmas trees will be in store from the December 1 until December 22. All winners will be contacted following the closing date, just in time for Christmas.

Craig Robinson, Store Manager at Jack’s St Helens, said: “Christmas is an important time of year to celebrate our loved ones and the hampers are just one of the many ways we are showing our appreciation for the local community.