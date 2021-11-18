Get your skates on for St Helens town centre outdoor ice rink

An outdoor artificial ice rink is coming to St Helens this December

To be situated on the former Chalon Way multi-storey car park site in Foundry Street – recently demolished as part of regeneration plans – the artificial ice rink forms part of a ‘winter experience’ which will also see the area used as an American-style drive in cinema showing a range of Christmas classics, as well as hosting a variety of other attractions such as an arts and crafts tipi lodge – all with the aim of attracting families into the town centre to support the local economy.

The ice rink is set to launch on Thursday, December 2 and will be available to book every Thursday to Sunday up until Thursday, December 23, costing £5 for a 30-minute skate.

Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “We’ve seen how popular these attractions are in other towns and cities at this time of year so I’m delighted that we’re able to bring one to St Helens as we look to promote the town centre as a place where families can come and spend quality time together.

“Of course, we have a long-term vision to transform St Helens town centre and our masterplans are currently out for public consultation. The first phase of the masterplans completely transforms the area within a few short years but it is vital that we create meanwhile opportunities like this to encourage people to come and use the town centre facilities we currently have.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Leisure, added: “This Christmas will see a packed line up of events and activities at this fantastic canal side location, which will complement the diverse range of events planned for across the borough including the Christmas Lights Switch-On in St Helens and Earlestown town centres, as well as community Christmas lights services.

“We know that Christmas last year was difficult for many families so this year we want to make sure that festive cheer is all around the borough this year.”