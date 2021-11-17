Christmas drive-in cinema coming to St Helens town centre

A new drive-in cinema experience is coming to St Helens

The former Chalon Way car park will be transformed into an American style drive in cinema as well as hosting a variety of other family attractions to entertain during the festive period.

The big screen will be playing some of the biggest Christmas favourites including How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, Home Alone and Elf for you and the family to enjoy.

The drive-in cinema is set to launch on Saturday, November 20 with a screening of The Greatest Showman, then every Saturday until December 18 it will host one of the Christmas classics.

Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “We have a long-term vision to transform St Helens town centre and our masterplans are currently out for public consultation.

"The first phase of the master plans completely transform the area within a few short years. But it’s vital that we create meanwhile opportunities to encourage people to come and use the town centre we currently have and we are currently seeking an operator to run a quality box park on the former Chalon Way car park site that will provide a different kind of leisure offer with food and entertainment for visitors.

"For now though the demolition and remodelling of the site means that we can use this site to create exciting opportunities to bring families into the town centre like this drive in cinema.”

The cinema experience will take place every Saturday evening with arrival from 6pm and the film showing at 7:30pm. The drive-in cinema experience is priced at £25 a car plus £1.64 booking fee and includes a Bluetooth speaker to listen in along to. There will also be food stalls to get those all-important tasty treats.

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Leisure, added: “This Christmas will see a packed line up of events and activities at this canal side location with more to be announced including an artificial ice rink at the site, a winter tipi lodge with activities running Thursday to Sunday up to Christmas.

"There will also be Christmas chalets selling festive gifts and food and drinks. Keep an eye out on our social media channels and the local press for more events and announcements.

“These will all compliment the diverse range of events planned for across the borough including the Christmas Lights Switch On in St Helens and Earlestown town centres as well as community Christmas lights services.

"We know that Christmas last year was difficult for many families so this year we want to make sure that festive cheer is all around the borough this year.”

A full list of the films and dates:

20th November - The Greatest Showman

27th November – How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 live action version)

4th December - The Polar Express

11th December - Home Alone

18th December – Elf