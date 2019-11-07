Bulsara and his Queenies to headline St Helens Christmas lights switch-on event

Bulsara and his Queenies – a team of world class musicians who deliver the most remarkable musical performances of iconic British rock band Queen – have been confirmed the headline act for this year’s Christmas lights switch on event in St Helens town centre.



Joining them on the day will be a whole host of local talented performers from the world of music and dance to celebrate the very best of St Helens.

While there will also be appearances from movie characters, including Star Wars and Frozen, with further announcements expected to be made over the coming weeks.

An ice rink and children’s fair will also be in the centre of Church Square to add to the occasion, with hot food and drink available throughout the day.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for events, culture and heritage said: “The annual Christmas lights switch on event in St Helens town centre is a joyous occasion and never fails to produce a feel-good atmosphere.

“Santa hats off to our fantastic events team for putting together another excellent bill of entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

“I'm very much looking forward to it and hope to see our communities come together to celebrate the beginning of Christmas 2019 - the most wonderful time of the year.”

All the action will take place in Church Square between noon-6pm on Saturday, November 30.

The countdown to Christmas will then continue with a number of local lights switch on events across the borough.

Times shown below indicate when the Christmas lights will be switched on, so arrive before then to see what else is going on.



Garswood

Stag Pub

22 November – 6pm



Rainhill

Houghton Street

23 November – 4:30pm



Earlestown

Market Street

24 November – Noon-6pm



Moss Bank

Elliotts Field

29 November – 3pm



Haydock

Haydock Library

29 November – 4pm-6pm



Newton-le-Willows

St Peter's Church

1 December – 5pm



Bold

The Pastures

1 December – 6:30pm



Eccleston

Eccleston Library

5 December – 11am



Eccleston Park

St Helens Road

5 December – 11am



Thatto Heath

Thatto Heath Road

6 December – 4pm



Parr

Derbyshire Hill Road

6 December – 4pm



Billinge

Millenium Garden

6 December – 6pm-6.30pm



Windle

Victoria Park

7 December – Noon-5pm



Rainford

Church Road

7 December – 3pm

There’s so much happening across the borough over the coming months to keep you entertained and get you in the Christmas spirit.

Local independent business, Phoenix Apparel, will bring their hugely successful winter fair back to St Helens Town Hall on Saturday, November 23, 10am-4pm, where a range of plant-based treats and arts and crafts will be on display, perfect to pick up as a Christmas gift for your loved ones.

The same day sees the launch of a Christmas Grotto in the former Topshop unit at Church Square Shopping Centre, where children can receive a gift from Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

Then on November 29 and 30 Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival will return to St Helens Town Hall for the third time for a festive celebration. With more than 119 gins to try and live entertainment on offer, it promises to be a brilliant occasion. Purchase your tickets at www.skiddle.com

If it’s theatre and art you’re in to – why not check out what Citadel Arts have on offer in their pop-up shop in Church Street. View their event listings at www.citadel.org.uk – or visit the Heart of Glass’ MadLove Take Over festival exhibition which is on display in the former Argos unit on Church Street until the end of November.

Heading into December a winter festival is coming to St Helens’ green-flag award winning Victoria Park on Saturday, December 7, where Windle’s Christmas lights will be switched on organised by St Helens Council's events team in partnership with the Friends of Victoria Park, with support from the Councillor Baines.

Visitors can enjoy live music courtesy of a brass band and school choirs or pick up some treats at number of Christmas craft and gift stalls – while children can visit Santa in his Grotto and meet Frozen stars, Anna and Elsa.

Tickets for the Grotto – which will be open from 1:30pm-4:00pm – cost £5 and can by booked by emailing fovpinfo@yahoo.com.

And then Father Christmas and his reindeer will return to Church Square on Saturday, December 14, Noon-4:00pm – while earlier that day, hundreds of people are expected to take part in the 2019 St Helens Santa Dash fun run in Victoria Park at 11am.

For regular updates on events happening in the town centre and right across St Helens over the coming months like What’s On In St Helens on Facebook, or follow @whatsonsthelens on Twitter.

Parking on all council-run town centre car parks is now free on Saturdays until the end of January 2020.