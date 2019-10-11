Britain’s first National Loneliness Chef shares his recipe for one pan roast chicken, orange and olives

As nine million people in the UK suffer from loneliness, and a third of millennials admit they always or often feel lonely, an initiative has been launched to combat isolation - through love of food.

As nine million people in the UK suffer from loneliness, and a third of millennials admit they always or often feel lonely, an initiative has been launched to combat isolation - through love of food.

Andrew Clarke as Britains first National Loneliness Chef

Flatshare site SpareRoom, with the backing of The Campaign to End Loneliness, has appointed chef and restaurateur Andrew Clarke as Britain’s first National Loneliness Chef, following a survey which revealed people who eat together find it improves their mood.

Despite the direct correlation between communal eating and social bonding, the survey also shows that many meals in the UK are still eaten in isolation, with a third of those surveyed admitting they don’t eat together at all, and less than a fifth eat together regularly.

SpareRoom is committed to tackling loneliness amongst millennials, and in a bid to do so has teamed up with award-winning chef and mental health ambassador Andrew Clarke to create the Food to Share recipe book.

Every dish included is inspired by different cultures around the world that are known for communal eating, to encourage young people to cook and eat together to improve their happiness.

Andrew Clarke says: “Time spent together over a good meal will unite strangers, deepen friendships and leave people feeling more positive about the world around them. Sharing is at the heart of the recipes I’ve created, and they are simple enough so those who aren’t naturals in the kitchen or have loads of spare time on their hands can still get involved. I hope people will bond over preparing, cooking and eating this food together, and ultimately help those feeling lonely.”

Recipe for One Pan Roast Chicken, Orange and Olives

Ingredients

1.2kg skin-on chicken – thighs, drumstick or halved breasts (or a mix of everything)

50ml extra virgin olive oil

(plus 20ml to marinate)

1tbsp smoked paprika

1 bunch of baby carrots, washed but not peeled

1 orange, cut into

eight pieces

125g Kalamata olives (drained weight)

4 garlic cloves, crushed

3 sprigs thyme

300ml chicken stock

½ bunch basil leaves

Salt & pepper

Chilli mayo

Method

Rub the chicken with 20ml of olive oil, smoked paprika and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper.

Put the carrots, beans, garlic and rosemary in an oven-proof dish or pan, then pour over the chicken stock and the rest of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the chicken pieces on top, skin side up and tuck the orange pieces and olives in evenly.

Bake at 180°C/gas mark 4 for 35-40 mins until chicken is cooked through – you can check this by cutting into a piece or two, particularly near the bone and ensuring any sign of pink is gone.

Make the chilli mayo by mixing four parts mayonnaise to one part chilli sauce (like Sriracha), and one part lime juice.

Remove from oven and dress with the basil and chilli mayo.

Serve straight from the baking dish.