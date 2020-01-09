Dog spas

10 of the best dog-friendly spas in the UK

For those who love to be pampered, but like their four-legged friend to have a treat too, then the new trend of dog-friendly spas could be right up your street.

These are 10 of the best dog-friendly spas in the UK, that invite your dog on the grounds and in the rooms, according to SpaSeekers. Although they cannot join you in the spa itself, it’s a great opportunity for you and your canine friend to enjoy a break away together in an idyllic setting.

Located near Stratford Upon Avon, the 4-star Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe is a luxurious retreat set amongst more than 150 acres of landscaped grounds.

1. Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe, Stratford Upon Avon

A stay at the 4-star St Michaels Hotel and Spa is the perfect spot for you and your dog to breathe in Cornish air and enjoy a luxurious spa stay. The spa features four serene treatments rooms and a large hydrotherapy pool.

2. St Michaels Hotel and Spa, Falmouth

Retreat to the Cotswold countryside for a peaceful stay with your pooch at the 5-star Ellenborough Park in Cheltenham. You can have an idyllic walk with your pooch or unwind at the spa.

3. Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham

Hatherley Manor Hotel and Spa is located in the picturesque Gloucestershire countryside, and offers a serene stay with 55 opulent rooms to choose from and calm-inducing spa.

4. Hatherley Manor Hotel and Spa, Gloucester

