St Helens libraries stage Heritage Open Day events

A whole host of events and activities for people of all ages to enjoy have been planed to celebrate Heritage Open Days, including tours of St Helens Archive which recently received Archive Service Accreditation.

Taking place between September 10-19, Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture which encourages venues across the country to throw open their doors to celebrate heritage, community, and history - giving visitors the chance to see hidden gems and try out new experiences.

St Helens Borough Council’s award-winning Library Service will join thousands of other organisations across the country in hosting a number of interesting and entertaining sessions on yesteryear.

From viewing historical maps, talks on local areas and traditions – to fun heritage activities for children, as well as the opportunity to view a fascinating archive collection which contains more than two million items.

Encouraging residents to get involved, Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: "Heritage is very important to the people of our borough which has led on some significant moments throughout history - from being the home to the first industrial canal (Sankey Canal) to being the birthplace of the modern railway when the Rainhill Trials were held in 1829.

“We’re lucky to have in place here a fantastic team of staff who are so passionate about preserving the history and heritage of our borough for future generations – so much so that our Archive Service has recently received Archive Service Accreditation which recognises good performance in all areas of archive service delivery.

“Given that we weren’t able to hold events like this last year, I would encourage residents with an interest in local history and heritage to make up for lost time and attend this programme which has been tailored to be open and accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Meet the Archivist

View historic documents, ask questions about the borough's archive collections and find out about our new heritage project.

Parr Library - Friday 10th Sept 10.30am

Moss Bank Library - Friday 10th Sept 2.30pm

Thatto Heath Library - Mon 13th Sept 10.30am

St Helens Library - Tuesday 14th September 10.30am

Rainhill Library - Thursday 16th Sept 2.30pm

Haydock Library - Friday 17th September 2.30pm

St Helens Archive Tour

A guided tour of the archive service, taking you behind the scenes into the basement of the Gamble Building. View some fantastic local treasures and learn about how the borough's historic documents are preserved for future generations.

Each tour lasts approximately one hour and can be booked by contacting St Helens Archive Service at [email protected] or call 01744 671748

Friday 10th September 10am & 2pm

Monday 13th September 10am

Wednesday 15th September 2pm

Thursday 16th September 10am & 2pm

Saturday 18th September 10am

Heritage Open Days Children’s Crafts

From building a cardboard castle, making a Georgian fan, creating your own Coat of Arms or completing your family tree, there are a range of activities across St Helens libraries

Parr Library - Monday 13th September - 4-5pm

Chester Lane Library - Monday 13th September - "Heritage activity for children" - from 4pm to 5pm

Rainford Library - Monday 13th September 4-5pm

Moss Bank Library - Monday 13th Sept 4-5pm

Rainhill - Tuesday 14th Sept 3.15pm

St Helens Library - Thursday 16th September 3.30pm - 4.15pm

Eccleston Library - Thursday 16th Sept 3.30pm

Newton-le-Willows - Thursday 16th September 3.30pm

Haydock Library - Thursday 16th September 3.30pm

Thatto Heath Library - Friday 17th Sept 3.30pm

Fond Memories Session

Informal talks on local areas and traditions

Chester Lane Library - Tuesday 14th September 2.30pm Using photographs and material from the archives to reminisce about the history of the area.

Rainford Library - Thursday 16th September - local speaker Barbara Hurst 2-3pm

Rainford Library - Monday 20th September 10.30-11.30am - Map Viewing Session

Newton-le-Willows Library - Friday 10th Sept 2.30pm - Map viewing session

Eccleston Library - Monday 13th Sept 2.30pm - Map viewing session

Heritage Open Day Online

a range of digital information and activities will be shared across the Heritage Open Day period via St Helens Libraries Facebook page

From The Archives ‘Back to School’ Friday 10th September 11am

Children’s digital Heritage Open Day craft - Wednesday 15th September