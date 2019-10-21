Winter Warmer campaign heats up in St Helens

Winter is almost upon us and while for most people it’s just a matter of turning up the heating, for some it can be a far more dangerous time of year.



Older people who may be frail or who have existing health conditions and respiratory illnesses are particularly at risk from the cold, as are younger children.

That’s why each year St Helens Council, Age UK Mid Mersey and local partners undertake the annual Winter Warmer campaign, handing out free winter survival packs and information to residents on the best ways to stay safe, warm and well – while saving money and becoming more energy efficient.

A total of 4,500 survival packs will be handed out this year, containing some handy winter essentials and a 2020 calendar packed full of information.

The campaign launched at St Helens Town Hall, where more than 30 services were on hand to give the hundreds of residents that attended help and advice with their winter preparations.

Packs will be available to collect at informative library events throughout November. Collect yours on:

Monday 11 November, 10am - Chester Lane

Tuesday 12 November, 11am - Parr

Thursday 14 November, 10:30am - Rainford

Friday 15 November, 2pm - Billinge

Monday 18 November, 2:30pm - Newton-le-Willows

Tuesday 19 November, 2:30pm - Peter Street

Thursday 21 November, 2pm - Garswood

Friday 22 November, 10:30am - Eccleston

Monday 25 November, 10:30am - Haydock

Wednesday 27 November, 10:30am - Thatto Heath

Thursday 28 November, 2:15pm - Moss Bank

Friday 29 November, 10:30am - Rainhill

And here are some top tips to stay warm and well.

Heat your rooms to at least 18°C

Get your flu vaccination if you’re eligible – it’s free

Keep an eye on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the cold

Stay tuned to the weather forecast and plan ahead

Check whether you meet the criteria and register for priority service with your energy and water suppliers

Have regular hot meals and drinks throughout the day, and keep active to help you stay warm

Wear a few layers of thinner clothing rather than one thick layer, and wear shoes with slip resistant, good grip soles when you go outside

For more information and support call the Cold Weather Advice Line on 08000 355 878.