Whiston Hospital bring in visiting restrictions to protect patients and staff

Restrictions at Whiston Hospital have come into force today in an effort to protect patients and staff from the coronavirus outbreak.



St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has announced that it will restrict visiting at Whiston, St Helens and Newton hospitals.

Visiting times on almost all wards will be between 4pm and 7pm daily and only two visitors will be allowed per day.

No children under the age of 16 will be permitted on any ward.

Relatives of those nearing end of life will be supported to visit their loved ones, bespoke arrangements will be made by the nurse in charge.

Additionally, on the maternity wards, visitors are restricted to the same two visitors per day, which includes delivery suite.

Children under the age of 16 are strongly advised, where possible, to refrain from visiting.

On top of the new restrictions, the trust is appealing to visitors to only attend if they are well.

They must also follow the national guidance about washing hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or more as well as using hand sanitiser when they enter and leave a ward,

department or clinic.

Rowan Pritchard Jones, St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s medical director, said: “We know it’s important for our patients to see family and friends but please consider if your visit is essential to help prevent the spread of infection.

“We want to reduce the risk to our staff, patients and visitors and this is one way of doing that.

“The changes will be implemented from today and will be regularly reviewed by the Trust’s nursing and operational teams.

“The safety of our patients and our staff is a priority and that is why we are asking everyone to support these measures during this time.”

Outpatients clinics are running as normal and patients with no coronavirus symptoms are advised to attend their appointment as normal.

Patients with symptoms must contact the appointments team to cancel their appointment and must not attend the hospital.

Patients with complex medical needs or those at high risk are advised to contact the appointments team before attending their appointment.

For further information regarding visiting restrictions please contact the trust’s patient advice and liaison service on 0151 430 1376 or pals@sthk.nhs.uk

The service is available from 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

