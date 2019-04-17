Two St Helens GP surgeries get perfect ratings for healthcare

Two GP surgeries in St Helens have received the top 100 per cent rating for healthcare good practice and could be in line for a cash boost.



Bowery Medical Centre and Newton Medical Centre, run by SSP Health, have attained the top score in the Quality and Outcomes Framework (QoF) results.

Other news: Thieves break into St Helens shop to steal cigarettes and cash



QoF is a voluntary annual reward and incentive scheme for all GP surgeries in England with financial rewards linked to achievement of good practice in a range of measures.

The QoF score gives an indication of the overall achievement of the surgery through a points system and high-achieving practices – like Bowery Medical Centre and Newton Medical Centre – can gain more financial resources as a reward for this from the NHS to plough into even better care for their patients.

In 2017-18, only 12 per cent of practices across England hit the 100 per cent score.

The figure is calculated from a series of measures, including how practices deal with clinical issues, such as kidney disease and heart failure; targets for cervical screening and contraception and indicators for public health, including reducing obesity and managing blood pressure in patients.

All SSP Health's practices attained at least a 97 per cent score in their latest QoF results, published this month.

Out of 29 practices across the North West run by SSP Health, nine achieved a 100 per cent QoF rating and four more attained over 99 per cent, including Newton Community Practice, at Newton Community Hospital on Bradlegh Road.

SSP Health practices also reported a low level of exceptions – where patients can be removed from the statistics for various reasons – with 23 practices showing this score at below one per cent.

Bowery Medical Centre had an exception level of 0.15 per cent and Newton Medical Centre had one of 0.38 per cent.

Dr Sanjay Pitalia, GP and Director of SSP Health, said: “Congratulations to our colleagues at in St Helens for hitting 100 per cent in the latest QoF ratings, including very low exceptions. It shows what great care our patients there are receiving.

“It is also absolutely brilliant that our practices generally have achieved such outstanding results. They reflect the hard work of all our staff throughout the year.

“We were especially pleased with the high scores from our new practices, which have joined us within the past year, some of which faced particular challenges in having to achieve the very high standards of care that we expect in our organisation.”