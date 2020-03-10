Still no coronavirus cases in St Helens as council prepare for any outbreak in borough

Council officers are meeting three times a week to ensure “robust” plans are in place for a possible coronavirus outbreak in St Helens.



St Helens is yet to see its first confirmed case of COVID-19, but St Helens Council is working behind the scenes to ensure it is prepared for this eventuality.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has learnt that council officers are holding three weekly meetings to review current plans and will step this up if an outbreak occurs.

The council’s cabinet is also being kept up to speed during its weekly policy meetings, which are held behind closed doors with senior officers.

In addition, the council is working with wider partners through the Merseyside Resilience Forum (MRF), a multi-agency partnership that helps organisations prepare and respond to national emergencies.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “Officers are meeting three times a week to ensure our plans are robust and we will step these up as required into a tactical management group.

“We will also be governed through the emergency plans set up through the Merseyside Resilience Forum and feeding in as appropriate to these wider groups.

“Policy cabinet, which is meeting between senior officers and councillors, is also discussing the plans and impact of COVID-19 on the running of the council.”

While there have been no confirmed cases, people have been tested for coronavirus at Whiston Hospital.

Last week, Sue Forster, St Helens Council’s director of public health, said partners were continuing to work closely together “to ensure plans and are pathways in place to plan for any possible outbreak”.

“Key to this is sharing key messages and information from Public Health England and the NHS to help delay spread and mitigate concerns,” she said.

“Everybody can take simple steps to stay well, including good basic hygiene especially washing your hands regularly, using hot water and soap or alcohol hand rub.

“With coronavirus spreading through droplets between people in close contact with each other, If you sneeze or cough or have a winter cold, blow your nose then dispose the tissue and wash your hands so germs don’t spread.

“Remember: catch it, bin it, kill it.”

What should I do if I think I have coronavirus?

If you suspect you have virus, the medical advice is to not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

The advice is to stay indoors, avoid close contact with people and contact NHS 111.

NHS 111 has a phone and online coronavirus service that can contact you if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

You should use this service if you think you might have contracted the virus or if you have recently been to a country or area with a high risk of coronavirus.

Where can I find the latest NHS advice?

The most up to date information is available on gov.uk/coronavirus and www.nhs.uk

