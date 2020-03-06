St Helens woman's gambling addiction story as new clinic opens

Kelly Field, 36, from St Helens, began to gamble online when she was off work for an extended period.



While Kelly was struggling with depression, she says gambling felt like an escape from stress and anxiety, but in reality it made everything worse.

“At first it seemed harmless, and I didn’t see myself cross the line into addiction – it felt like it wasn’t real. But in the first six months I was already £10,000 in debt and I was borrowing more and more money on credit cards to keep gambling.

“I kept everything a secret for a year, I put on a smile and I hid the credit card bills, but the pressure of debt and lies built up. Eventually I felt so low I wanted to take my own life - I couldn’t

see any other way out.”

Kelly went to her GP to ask for help, however the counselling sessions she was initially referred to did not take place. At this point, Kelly continued to gamble until her partner found the Liverpool-based Beacon Counselling Trust.

“I went through a 12-week treatment programme with Beacon and this helped put me on the right track for recovery. Issues with gambling can be so isolating, you miss out on so much of

everything else going on in life.

“I was gambling for around eight hours at a time, sneaking away from my partner to keep going.

"You get trapped in a cycle, but finding the right support helped me break that cycle.

“I know I’m never going to regain the time that I lost, but I’m looking forward now and I hope that my story can help others, including other women, to avoid similar situations.”

Kelly fully supports the new integrated support services being introduced in Leeds, as well as new NHS support across the North of England.

She said: “It was a real struggle for me to find the courage to speak to my GP about my gambling, and when my initial counselling sessions didn’t take place I just cried and cried.

"Increasing specialist support is brilliant. We need to raise awareness about the ways gambling can have a negative impact on people, as well as where to find help, so we can stop others going through what I have.”

Kelly also feels it’s important that families and friends who are affected can find the support they need for themselves.

Kelly added: “My partner was a nervous wreck – at the time he didn’t know how to help me and I didn’t know how to get help. Now I want to spread the word about what support is on offer so that others can find the help they need.”

Kelly shared her story with the makers of ITV's 2019 drama Cleaning Up where actress Sheridan Smith plays an office cleaner who covers her gambling debts by turning to crime.

Kelly was contacted by the programme makers and told them her story of how she used online gambling as 'escapism'; after a stressful period when she was off work due to a grievance.

According to Mark Marlow, the writer of Cleaning Up, Sheridan Smith's character Sam 'came alive'; when he spoke to women about their gambling and how it affected family and friends.

The NHS Northern Gambling Service has opened a new clinic in Manchester which will reach out to more of the thousands of people across the north of England suffering with gambling addiction.

The service’s new base in Salford Quays will serve the North West of England, northern midlands and North Wales and will be home to a Consultant Psychologist, Consultant Psychiatrist, Clinical Psychologist and Senior Mental Health Nurse.

They will work alongside the teams in Leeds and Sunderland to provide care for those with severe addictions, as well as supporting people with additional and complex mental health conditions, and those who may present with more risk - such as a risk of suicide.

The NHS Northern Gambling Service, run by Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPFT), first opened in September 2019.

The new North West England clinic is part of commitments made in the NHS Long Term Plan to tackle gambling addiction.

In June 2019, NHS England announced it would be commissioning a network of new gambling addiction services for adults and children across the country (although the NHS Northern Gambling Service will only be treating adults initially).

Contact the NHS Northern Gambling Service on 0300 300 1490, email: referral.ngs@nhs.net or visit their website to find out more. Or, simply search “NHS Northern Gambling Service” online..

A range of other options for people seeking help for gambling addiction can be found on the national NHS website at www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/gambling-addiction.