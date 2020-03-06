St Helens residents with disabilities given access to sports activities thanks to funding boost

St Helens Council’s Youth Service has secured funding for a project which will see around 200 local people with disabilities and additional needs access physical activities over the next year.



The ‘Round the World Challenge’ - developed by Royal Mencap Society, a UK charity that works with people with learning disabilities - is about turning hours of fun sports and physical activities into a round the world adventure.

Each participant receives a passport with two different routes to take: Europe and the world – with the aim of completing 100 hours of exercise.

Matt Cunliffe from St Helens Council submitted a bid on behalf of the borough for the council’s youth service - together with partners, Saints Community Development Foundation; Mill Green School and Buzz Hub CDP - to deliver a range of sessions, from orienteering, kayaking, rugby, archery and dance, as part of the National Lottery and Sport England-funded initiative.

A launch event was held recently at Haresfinch Rugby and Community Club where - despite the poor weather - participants’ spirits certainly weren’t dampened as they tried their hand at archery, had a little dance - and had their picture taken with Super League Grand Final trophy.

Matt, an Outdoor Activities & Programme Coordinator for St Helens Council’s Youth Service, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been given this funding which will allow us to work with people who can often face greater challenges in getting active, either down to low confidence or having had a bad experience of sport in the past.

“Being part of the Round the World Challenge breaks down these barriers and is the perfect recipe for people to get out, get active and have fun with their friends.”