St Helens NHS leader wins national award for work with ex-armed forces personnel and their families

An NHS leader in St Helens has won a national award recognising her work supporting ex-armed forces personnel and their families into careers in the NHS.



Victoria Reynolds, who is workforce equality, diversity and inclusion lead at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, has won the Step into Health award for NHS advocate for the programme.

She has worked to support more than 30 people considering an NHS career and is passionate about supporting the armed forces community, including spouses, through Step into Health.

She has taken an active role in driving forward engagement, including facilitating collaboration with other trusts across the region and providing guidance.

Step into Health is a programme run by NHS Employers with support from the Royal Foundation and Walking with the Wounded, offering a route into employment and other career development opportunities in the NHS to members of the armed forces community.

The awards celebrated the work of NHS employers pledged to the programme, as well as the successes of those who have been through it and are now employed in the NHS.

Victoria said: “Getting the best people who align with our values is key to delivering our trust’s vision of five-star patient care. Having recruited a number of ex-military personnel, we have found that they are incredibly focused on delivering success and getting the job done.

“Ex-military personnel are well-known for having a great work ethic when working both independently and within a team, which has clearly been evidenced by our staff.”

Victoria won the award jointly with Kim Nurse, West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust executive director of workforce and organisational development.

Awards finalists attended a reception hosted by The Duke of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on March 10, followed by an awards ceremony at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners and finalists, and indeed, to all those who were nominated. Their work is extremely valuable, and the NHS would be the poorer without it.

“The NHS needs to attract and retain talented people to deliver our Long Term Plan. There is an amazing pool of talent within the armed forces community, and it's great to see how much the NHS has benefited from being able to access it. NHS organisations from every region of England have pledged to Step into Health, and we look forward to seeing the programme grow even more.”