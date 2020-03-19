St Helens MP urges residents 'to put trust' in experts driving UK’s coronavirus strategy

Marie Rimmer MP has urged the people of St Helens to “put our trust” in the country’s medical and scientific experts driving the UK’s coronavirus strategy.



Earlier this week Boris Johnson announced a series of “drastic” new social distancing measures as coronavirus takes hold of the UK.

The new measures included guidance for people over 70, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women to avoid going to pubs, restaurants, theatres and bars and to restrict all non-essential travel.

And yesterday (Wednesday), the government announced that schools in England will close from Friday until further notice.

The closure will apply for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said in the House of Commons earlier.

At the time of writing, 104 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK.

Following the ramping up of measures, Marie Rimmer, MP for St Helens South and Whiston, said communities will need to pull together in the coming months.

The former leader of St Helens Council added that she has already seen some “great examples of community spirit”.

Ms Rimmer said: “St Helens is my home, I know we are in for tricky times ahead, but together as a community we can get through this.

“Everyone should follow and listen to the official government advice.

“The advice is coming from the country’s leading medical and scientific experts, and as a nation we should put our trust in them.

“I have already seen and heard about some great examples of community spirit, with many people offering to help their neighbours if they are in isolation.

“This is exactly the right attitude that I know local people will bring in these challenging times.”

For up to date health information and advice visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus

Further information can be found on gov.uk

