St Helens Healthwatch volunteers praise residential home

A Nutgrove residential home has received a glowing report from the local health and social care watchdog.



When a group of volunteers from Healthwatch St Helens visited Greengate House, which provides residential care and support for people living with mental health conditions, they praised the ‘culture of empowerment and inclusivity.’

The Healthwatch representatives said it was ‘very apparent that the home was not run as a business’ and that there was ‘lots of TLC and extra touches’.

They commented that residents were genuinely cared for and cared about and that they were encouraged and supported to be independent and have control of their own lives.

The report also highlighted that Greengate House was ‘welcoming, clean, bright and airy with modern décor and an atmosphere of calm.’

The contribution made by the staff was noted, with support workers described as ‘very dedicated’.

‘Most have worked there for many years and staff turnover is low,’ the report documented.

A Healthwatch ‘Enter &View’ visit is not an inspection, but an opportunity for the scheme’s representatives - ordinary local people – to assess what works well and what could be improved.

The volunteer team talks to people using a service and their friends and family and suggests positive changes that could strengthen health and social care services. Healthwatch visits services including hospitals, GP practices and care homes.

Greengate House, on Samuel Street, is operated by Warrington-headquartered adult health and social care charity Making Space. There are currently 13 adults living there, who have a range of moderate mental health needs. The home’s expertise includes rehabilitation and many residents move on to live more independently in supported accommodation.

Kim Smith, head of operations on Merseyside for Making Space, said: “Greengate House staff, residents and management were delighted to show the Healthwatch volunteers around the home.

“We are all very proud of how the visit went and it is heart-warming to read the many positive things that were said about our service.

“We pride ourselves on continual improvement and will never rest on our laurels. All of our staff are engaged in an ongoing learning & development programme and we undertake regular peer reviews with other local care homes.

“We would welcome Healthwatch back at any time as part of our commitment to sharing best practice in care.”

Greengate House was rated ‘good’ last February by the CQC (Care Quality Commission), the national health and social care watchdog.