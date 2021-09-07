St Helens health trust and university shortlisted for major nursing award

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and its partners at Edge Hill University have been shortlisted as one of the leading nurse education providers in the UK

The Student Nursing Times Awards has named the university and St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust as a finalist in the Nurse Education Provider of the Year (Post Registration) category.

The partners have been selected in recognition of the development of its PGCert Urology Practice Programme.

The Postgraduate Certificate, which is delivered as part of a partnership between St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and the university, provides an overview of caring for patients with urological conditions in a range of different working environments.

Veronica Vernon, a Senior Lecturer and Post Qualification Lead (Nursing) at Edge Hill, said: “To be shortlisted as one of the leading nurse education providers is fantastic recognition for both the staff at Edge Hill and our partners in St Helens and Knowsley who deliver this programme.

“Students on this programme are either registered nurses or physician associates working in a wide variety of urological specialities.

"They will graduate with enhanced employability in their current role and in a strong position to apply for specialist urological positions, confident in the knowledge that they are equipped with the skills and understanding to improve patient care.”

The Student Nursing Times Awards provide the opportunity to congratulate lecturers, practice supervisors, universities, trusts and private organisations that are going above and beyond to support student nurses.

Edge Hill student Emma Grady has also been shortlisted for the Outstanding Contribution to Student Affairs award, for her work in setting up a ground-breaking social platform to connect students during lockdown.