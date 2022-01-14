St Helens health centre addressing concerns after 'inadequate' rating

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has given Four Acre Health Centre, on Burnage Avenue, the worst overall rating possible

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has given Four Acre Health Centre, on Burnage Avenue, the worst overall rating possible.

The inspection took place in November, with the report published in December.

In relation to whether services are safe, effective and well-led the health centre was deemed to be ‘inadequate’.

Meanwhile, in relation to whether services are caring and responsive, it was given a rating of ‘requires improvement’.

It comes following an inspection in September, which saw the health centre rated as ‘inadequate’ overall. This came after the CQC found ‘leaders did not demonstrate a full understanding’ of how to deliver high quality services throughout the practice, systems did not support learning from information provided to the service – for example audits, incidents and complaints – while there were gaps in systems and processes to assess, monitor, mitigate risks and provide clinical governance, and ‘communication systems and the organisational culture needed to improve’.

The NHS St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has issued a statement following the latest inspection.

A spokesperson said: “Following a recent CQC inspection at Four Acre Health Centre, the practice received an overall rating of inadequate.

“The practice has already addressed immediate concerns and has now developed an action plan which demonstrates clear milestones to improve the overall rating going forward and the CCG is now working closely with the practice to ensure the recommended areas of development are addressed.

“This action plan will be monitored regularly over the next few weeks to ensure it is followed and milestones achieved. The rating for the practice will remain in place until the CQC re-inspect.

“While the inspection rating is disappointing and understandably worrying for patients, the CQC did find areas of good practice in the population groups, including the practice receiving a Gold Award last year for care provided to people with learning difficulties by the CCG, through offering appointments and reviews.

“It was highlighted that staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care, support and treatment and that the practice had worked alongside other local GP practices to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations for their patients.

“A focused inspection took place in November to check compliance with the warning notice issued and the CQC has confirmed that the practice has now met this compliance of Regulation 12 (safe care and treatment).

“The practice continues to progress with embedding new systems and processes to meet the requirements of Regulation 17 (good governance).”