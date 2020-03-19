St Helens Council to write to small businesses regarding cash grant eligibility

St Helens Council has started writing to businesses who could be eligible for up to £25,000 to help mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.



Earlier this week Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a series of new measures as part of a £350bn financial package to help protect the economy against the impact of COVID-19.

Among them was a £10,000 cash grant for small businesses, an increase from £3,000 announced in last week’s Budget.

The cash will be provided to local authorities in early April, with the money being delivered in St Helens by St Helens Council.

Small businesses that pay little or no business rates and are eligible for small business rate relief or rural rate relief will be contacted by their local authority and do not need to apply.

A £25,000 grant for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses operating from smaller premises, with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000, will also be made available.

“Although the full details of the government scheme have yet to be announced, St Helens Council will be writing to relevant local businesses

today to apply for the grant,” a council spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This will ensure that assistance is provided promptly to qualifying businesses.”

The government is also introducing a business rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England for the 2020 to 2021 tax year.

Any enquiries on eligibility for, or provision of, the reliefs should be directed St Helens Council.

Guidance for local authorities on the business rates holiday will be published by March 20.

Coun David Baines, leader of St Helens Council, said: “Businesses in St Helens and across the country are facing a lot of uncertainty at the moment, so it was good to hear some guarantees from the government about the support they will offer for the months ahead.

“Our small and medium businesses, including our many fantastic pubs and restaurants, are the lifeblood of our local economy, and more than that they’re the lifeblood of our communities.

“A 12-month business rates holiday for all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England is very welcome, and the Chancellor has also announced a package of loans and grants for small businesses.

“As soon as we have the full details from government, the council will be writing to all small businesses and retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value below £51,000 who are eligible for the grant announced in the budget last week, with details about how they can apply.”

Coun Baines added that the council’s licensing team are doing all they can to support and advise local businesses on how they can adapt to meet the current challenges, such as offering home delivery services.

The Labour leader also reassured the borough’s licensed taxi drivers that they will be supported through the current crisis.

“Licensing are also keen to highlight the continued work of our licensed taxi drivers who are going above and beyond to help our most vulnerable,” Cllr Baines said.

“The team are putting in place additional measures during this time to allow our licensed fleet to continue to carry out their important work and will shorty update their website page with all the relevant information for both taxis and local businesses.”

Coun Baines said he hopes to see clarification from the government in the coming days about support for other at-risk groups, such as those who are self-employed and people on zero-hours contracts.

Any St Helens resident who requires help and support getting back into employment as a result of the ongoing coronavirus situation are urged to contact the council’s Ways to Work Team for advice and guidance.

Ways to Work can be contacted via email waystowork@sthelens.gov.uk or by calling 01744 676131.

Business can access advice online at gov.uk/business-support-helpline or via telephone on 0300 456 3565, Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm.

Additional information for licences taxi drivers can be found via: sthelens.gov.uk/licensing-and-land-charges/

