St Helens Council cancels public meetings and events programme due to coronavirus crisis

St Helens Council has cancelled the vast majority of public meetings and its upcoming events programme as the coronavirus crisis deepens.



Following the introduction of “drastic” social distancing measures announced by the government, councils across the country have begun cancelling public meetings.

St Helens Council has various committees that regularly meet in public in St Helens Town Hall, with many of these fulfilling a scrutiny function.

However, council chiefs have now taken the decision to cancel or postpone all of its public meetings, excluding cabinet next Wednesday, for the whole of March.

A council spokesman said: “The council has taken the decision to cancel all non-decision-making meetings until further notice.

“Cabinet and other decision-making meetings are still scheduled to go ahead, however procedures are in place for delegated powers to be made remotely, should it be necessary to cancel all public meetings.

“With social distancing advised by central government, attendees will be asked to sit two metres apart, wash their hands thoroughly before entering and after leaving the room, and refrain from touching their face.

“Public health is an absolute priority and the council will continue to follow government advice.”

The council’s decision to cancel public meetings comes after the government introduced several practical measures to help local authorities focus their resources during the coronavirus crisis.

The council has also cancelled its upcoming events programme.

A council spokesman has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it has taken the decision to cancel the events programme “until further notice”.



A spokesman for St Helens Council said: “Further to government advice of avoiding mass gatherings, we regret to announce that our events programme has been cancelled until further notice.

“Updates, as and when they happen, will be communicated though the What’s On In St Helens social media channels.”

St Helens Council leader David Baines took part in a conference call with more than 300 council leaders and sector bodies to discuss the government’s response to COVID-19.

During the call, the government said it will consider bringing forward legislation to allow council committee meetings to be held virtually for a temporary period.

It is understood the council is planning to hold meetings remotely but is awaiting further advice from government and working out what technology it will need to use to do this.

The council has also warned this week that some of its non-essential services will be shut down to allow staff to be re-deployed to other, essential services.

“We are going to have to make some tough decisions over the coming days and weeks, but our priority must be to support the borough’s most vulnerable,” a council spokesman said.

“This may mean that some of our non-essential services will close to enable us to redeploy staff to essential services such as children’s and adults’ social care.”

Measures have also been introduced within the council, which is the biggest employer in St Helens, to protect the public and staff.

“We’ve been following the advice from Public Health England and taking all the precautionary action necessary to make sure council services and buildings are safeguarded for the public and our staff,” the spokesman said.

“The council has followed the robust infection control processes advised by Public Health England and the NHS.

“We’ve also taken additional steps, including sharing good hygiene information and advice with all staff and providing them with the latest information from the government.”

For the latest health advice visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus

Further information, including guidance on the new social distancing measures, can be found at: gov.uk/

