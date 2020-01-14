St Helens Care Home rated good following inspection

A care home in St Helens has been rated “good” by the national health watchdog.



Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Victoria Care Home in Rainford “good” in all five assessment categories: safe, caring, effective, responsive and well-led.

Residents told inspectors that team members at the home treated them with kindness and compassion.

One resident said: "I love it here it would break my heart if I had to live anywhere else. The staff are kind to me and make me very comfortable.”

Inspectors praised members of the team for creating a caring and safe environment. They said that they always took the time to sit down and chat to people to ensure they did not feel lonely.

They also commended the home for employing an activity co-ordinator who encouraged residents to take part in a range of activities.

One resident said: "We do lots of nice activities together like the line dancing. We have fun."

Inspectors said the home was managed effectively by a manager who was supported by a senior team focused on “continuously improving the quality of care” at the home.

The home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, provides nursing and residential care for up to 52 people.

Marjorie Condacos, Managing Director of England North East for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team at Victoria Care Home Court for consistently providing a high standard of care to all our residents. This report is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”