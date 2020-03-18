Second person tests positive for coronavirus in St Helens

A second person has tested positive for coronavirus in St Helens.



Public Health England is tracking all of the COVID-19 cases across the UK and has updated the number of cases in St Helens to two.

The first case in the borough – a parent in Sutton – was confirmed on Friday.

St Helens Council and St Helens CCG has said it will not be commenting on further cases in the borough.

“As the process around coronavirus testing is changing, we aren’t able to provide a running commentary on the number of positive cases in St Helens,” a spokesman for St Helens CCG said.

“This is a challenging situation for all of us and NHS England will continue to provide national numbers.”

At the time of writing, there have been 2,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the UK following the biggest day-on-day increase so far, taking the UK’s total number of deaths to 72.

You can help reduce the spread of the virus by washing your hands with soap and water regularly for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze, and bin the tissue immediately.

Also, you should avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes if your hands are not clean.

Anyone who suspects they have coronavirus is advised to self-isolate and not to visit your GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

COVID-19 has various symptoms but the most common are the recent onset of a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature of 37.8 or more.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you are ill and staying at home.

Sue Forster, director of public health for St Helens, said: “If you live alone and you have these symptoms, even if mild, stay at home for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

“If you live will others and you or one of them have symptoms, then the whole household must stay at home for 14 days, from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

“If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else to stay for 14 days, or if not possible keep away from each other as much as possible.

“Remember don’t go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You don’t need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you are ill and staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you are staying at home.

“Use NHS 111 online if you feel you can’t cope with your symptoms at home, your condition gets worse or you don’t get better after 7 days.”

For up to date health information and advice visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus

