Samantha leads care team to land major award

A St Helens resident led her team to receive a top care sector honour at a star-studded national awards event, celebrating her impact in leading exceptional care and support services in the region.



Samantha Brennan, and her team in the North West, collected the respected ‘Region of the Year’ accolade at the 2019 Community Integrated Care We Dare Awards from TV star, Fiona Phillips.

The event, which took place at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club and England Cricket, showcased the very best work of one of Britain’s biggest and most successful social care charities.

Samantha, who is Managing Director of the North West for Community Integrated Care, has led the way in remodelling services in the region, pioneering the growth of Extra Care and community-based services, to people supported by the charity the fullest lives possible.

As a team, the North West have made the greatest dreams of the people they support come true – whether that’s acting in Hollyoaks or working as a rugby league community coach. Not just that, but the team also recently supported Super League’s league leaders St Helens to make their stadium even more accessible.

Taking to the stage in front of more than 400 guests, including people supported by the charity, colleagues, volunteers and celebrity patrons, Samantha and her team received a standing ovation for their incredible achievements and earned praise from TV host and event compere, Fiona Phillips.

The 2019 We Dare Awards celebrated the national impact of the charity Community Integrated Care, as well as the greatest achievements of the people it supports and the dedication of its colleagues from across the UK. Community Integrated Care is one of Britain’s largest and most established care providers.

With a 31-year heritage, the social care provider now supports more than 3000 people who have learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns and dementia across England and Scotland. The charity has a significant presence across St Helens and the rest of the North West.

Mark Adams, CEO of Community Integrated Care, says: “A huge congratulations to Samantha and the entire team in the North West for receiving this award tonight, recognising the absolutely incredible impact they have made on the people they support and their wider communities.”

He continued, “Team North West’s innovation, progression and growth is truly inspiring, and this award celebrates the fantastic work all of the teams in the region do every single day.”