Record-high employment gap for St Helens adults with learning disabilities

The employment gap between adults with learning disabilities and the wider population in St Helens is at a record high, new figures reveal.



And while UK employment is at its highest ever level, the charity Mencap says employment rates for people with learning disabilities continue to be hampered as they “face many barriers”.

The latest Public Health England data compares the percentage of working age people with learning disabilities who are in paid employment with that for the population as a whole.

In St Helens, 74.1% of the working age population was in employment in 2018-19, while the figure stood at just 7.3% for adults with a learning disability.

That's a gap of 66.8 percentage points – the widest since comparable records began in 2011-12.

The figures cover people aged 18 to 64 with learning disabilities who were known to the council during the period.

The gap in St Helens was, however, narrower than that across England – nationally last year, it hit a record 69.7 percentage points.

It was also smaller than the figure for the North West as a whole, which stood at 69.4 percentage points.

Mark Capper, head of development at Mencap, called the national figures “really disappointing”, adding that less than 6% of people with a learning disability known to their council are doing paid work.

He said: “Despite the general population’s employment rate rising over the years, the employment rate for people with a learning disability has remained stubbornly low.

“People with a learning disability can work and want to work, and with the right support they can make really fantastic employees.

“But they face many barriers, often falling at the first hurdle as a result of inaccessible application forms.”

Small and reasonable adjustments in the workplace could help them become committed members of the workforce, Mr Capper added.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “There are 4.4 million disabled people in employment in the UK, the highest since records began, but we know there is more to do.

"Levelling up the playing field for disabled people is a priority for this Government, and that's why later this year we'll launch a national strategy to set out how we can better support them so they have equal access to all spheres of life."