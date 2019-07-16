Louie Mullan aged 9 from Southport was the first child to finish the 5k race

Race for Life: Our photos as Haydock Park Racecourse is transformed into a sea of pink

Haydock Park Racecourse was transformed into a sea of pink as hundreds of people took part in the Race For Life.

People of all ages ran or walked the 5km and 10km courses on Sunday, with men invited to join women and children for the first time.Many people took part to honour loved ones affected by cancer and thousands of pounds was raised for Cancer Research UK.

The first runner in the 5k race was Rebecca Fennell from Liverpool

This couple clearly enjoyed themselves

This runner gives the Joining Jack signal

Everywhere you looked, runners were wearing pink

