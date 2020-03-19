Public asked not to ring 101 to ask coronavirus-related questions

Members of the public are being reminded not to use the non-emergency 101 line to ask questions about Coronavirus.



Merseyside Police have noticed an increase in the number of calls received by their call centre from concerned members of the public asking for advice about issues such as testing and self-isolation.

Police want to ensure that lines are kept free for people that need them and want to remind people that any Coronavirus related questions should be directed to the health service.

People can access up-to-date information from Public Health England via www.gov.uk or by ringing the NHS 111 telephone number.

Earlier this week epolice also asked the public to use alternative ways of contacting them in an non-emergency to reduce demand on the 101 number.

By going to www.merseyside.police.uk and clicking on the ‘report’ tab it is possible to report a crime, anti-social behaviour, fraud, lost or found property, a road traffic incident, a missing person, civil disputes and lost or stolen vehicles

There is also information and advice available on the website in relation to firearms licensing, registering as an overseas visitor, or reporting suspicious behaviour.

The social media desk - which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week – is also available to take non-emergency reports. You can DM them via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

Chief Superintendent Claire Richards said: “We understand that it is confusing time for a lot of people and that they may have a lot of unanswered questions.

"However our call handlers are not able to answer Coronavirus-related queries. The time spent answering such calls also means that they are not able to speak to people who may need our help.

“We would ask people to visit www.gov.uk for up-to-date help and advice. If you want to check if you have Coronavirus symptoms you can also go use the NHS 111 number or go to 111.nhs.uk”