Programme encouraging people in St Helens to become more active

Local social care charity, Community Integrated Care, have teamed up with Saints Community Development Foundation, the charitable arm of rugby league club Saints.



The ‘Active St Helens’ programme is a campaign run by St Helen’s Council, encouraging people in the town to make pledges to become more active.

Cycling sessions will take place on Thursday mornings at Taylor Park, St Helens between 10am-noon. Accessible sessions for people will also take place in Victoria Park, St Helens on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The two charities have worked together previously on a number of projects, including delivering weekly accessible sports sessions for people with learning disabilities in the local community.

Community Integrated Care is one of Britain’s biggest and most successful health and social care charities. It supports over 3,500 people across England and Scotland who have learning disabilities, mental health concerns, autism and dementia.

Steve Leonard, Saints Community Development Foundation Director said, “The foundation has worked closely with both Community Integrated Care and St Helens Council.

"As a foundation we believe that collaboration is the way forward and with partners such as Community Integrated Care, St Helen’s Council and Pedal Power, we can achieve better things in our very own community. We would like to thank them for their assistance in making this project happen.”

Samantha Brennan, Managing Director (NW) of Community Integrated Care, says, “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Active St Helens’ programme with Saints Community Development Foundation and working closely with St Helens Council to give opportunities to the people we support and our colleagues in the borough to encourage them to become more active.”

For more information on the sessions and the campaign, please visit www.activesthelens.co.uk/cycling