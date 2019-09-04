Poignant artwork donated to St Helens mental health ward

Renowned artists the Connor Brothers have donated artwork to a mental health inpatient ward in St Helens.



Taylor Ward at Peasley Cross Hospital received the artwork after the ward’s activity co-ordinator Louise Edwards got in touch to ask if they would consider doing a small piece for the ward.

The Connor Brothers, who are known for their unique approach to refashioning the covers of romance novels with thought provoking slogans, then sent three large pieces of artwork to Louise to display on the ward.

Mike Snelle and James Golding, the duo known as the Connor Brothers, said: “We were delighted to be invited to donate pieces to the mental health ward.

"Having both experienced mental health problems, we know first-hand how challenging life can sometimes be, and how important it is to receive help during the times we're struggling.

“The chance to show solidarity and support to other men facing their own mental health difficulties is something we're passionate about, and are grateful to the Trust for giving us the opportunity.”

Louise said: “I first saw the Connor brothers on Instagram and immediately liked their works because they were funny, dark and frank.

“They do a lot for mental health including writing guest posts for the ‘Book of Man’ blog and are also ambassadors for suicide prevention charity CALM.

“When I emailed them I thought it was a bit of a long shot so I was blown away when the three framed pieces arrived.

“I spoke to James over the phone to thank him and told him what an honour it was to have their works displayed on our ward.

"Our patients feel connected to their work and have even said certain pieces explain exactly how they feel at the times; showing just how powerful art can be.”

The artwork, which is now on display on Taylor Ward, includes ‘We’re all in the gutter’, ‘Call me anything but ordinary’ and ‘Christ, now what?’