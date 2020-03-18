Plans to open takeaway pizza shop in Whiston rejected over childhood obesity concerns

Plans to open a takeaway pizza shop in Whiston have been rejected after concern was raised about childhood obesity in the area.



Knowsley councillors decided that allowing the takeaway to open in the former Bargain Carpets shop in Greenes Road would mean there were too many takeaways in an area, citing public health concerns for the town’s children.

The council’s planning committee heard that obesity in Whiston and Cronton is “already above average”, with 38.6% of Year 6 pupils classed as overweight or obese.

The applicants, Mr Tuba and Mr Bizan, had argued that a pizza takeaway was “something that is missing from the locality and something the community requires” and said it would bring back into use a shop that had been vacant for several years.

But the council’s public health department objected, saying the number of takeaways in the area already exceeded the limit imposed by the council and opening another one would mean almost a third of the shops around Greenes Road were takeaways.

Officers told the planning committee: “Limiting the number of (and therefore accessibility to) hot food takeaway uses compliments other health and education initiatives to tackle obesity.

“An over concentration of hot food takeaway uses is contrary to these steps and can potentially be harmful to the health and wellbeing of the local population through worsening the existing health issues associated with high levels of obesity within the area.”

The proposal was unanimously rejected after a meeting lasting just 15 minutes.