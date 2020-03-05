Patients being tested for coronavirus at Whiston Hospital and no positive cases so far

Patients have undergone checks for coronavirus at Whiston Hospital but none have tested positive, it has been confirmed.



Priority assessment pods – essentially a series of isolated rooms – to test people suspected of having the virus are now in place at the hospital.

The pods have been installed at acute hospitals across the UK and are being managed centrally by NHS England.

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that patients have been now been tested for coronavirus at Whiston Hospital.

While the assessment pods are up and running, patients are being swabbed for the virus in their car and then instructed to go home and self-isolate.

A spokesman for the trust said results take around 24 hours to come back and confirmed that, to date, there have been no confirmed cases.

They would not confirm how many patients have been tested.

If members of the public arrive on foot, they are directed to the pods via the 111 service to be tested.

Signs are currently up around the entrances of the hospital instructing patients not to enter and to ring 111 if they think they may have coronavirus.

It is understood health chiefs are not overly concerned by the severity of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with most people who contract it likely suffering mild symptoms.

The main concern is stopping the spread of COVID-19 and efforts across the country are ongoing to try and contain it.

“St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is well prepared to deal with any cases that occur in our local community and we are working closely with NHS England and NHS

Improvement to ensure we are ready for all eventualities,” a spokesman for the trust said.

“Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or breathing difficulties.

“The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

“People are reminded the single most useful thing we can do to stop the spread of coronavirus is to wash our hands regularly for about 20 seconds.

“If you think you might have coronavirus, or you have recently been to a country of area with a high risk of the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus, please use the NHS 111 online self-assessment tool at 111.nhs.uk or call 111 if you need to talk to someone.

“Do not go to a GP surgery, hospital or pharmacy.”

The public are advised to visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus for further information.

