NW Driving Assessment Service staff in St Helens win award

The North West Driving Assessment Service - a specialist regional service which is delivered from St Helens - has been named as Clinical Team of the Year in this year’s Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (Bridgewater) Staff Awards.



The service, which is accredited by the charity Driving Mobility, provides professional support and driving assessments to people who need to gain, or retain the ability to drive following a

medical diagnosis involving impairment or disability.

The team of occupational therapists and approved driving instructors, who are part of Bridgewater, were nominated for the award in recognition of their hard work and commitment

to deliver a range of service improvements for clients during the past year.

These include making it easier for clients to access the service, which takes referrals from across the North West.

Based in Haydock in St Helens, the service opened up outreach services from community rooms in fire stations in Liverpool and Leyland, Lancashire earlier this year.

The service has also introduced specialist assessments for children with additional needs which provide recommendations for car seats and harnesses to ensure they can travel safely.

In response to requests from families for such a service members of the team, including an occupational therapist, with previous paediatric experience, attended specialist training and

completed an accredited qualification on car seat safety and awareness in order to be able to deliver this service.

Other new developments in the service include providing assessments for the award-winning MERU Bugzi - a powered indoor chair for children aged one to five which offers a unique

opportunity for pre-school children with disabilities to experience independent mobility, often for the first time in their lives.

Other improvements during the past year include specialist assessments of powered mobility scooters and advising on scooter suitability for individual clients.

Winning the clinical team of the year award recognised the efforts of staff working together, gaining skills and experience to enhance the service and ensure that people across the North

West have access to the highest quality driving assessment service.

Bridgewater’s Chief Executive Colin Scales said: “The Bridgewater Staff Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on our hard-working colleagues and their achievements over the past 12 months.

“We received some truly amazing nominations which showcased the efforts of our staff to provide the best possible care for patients and to ensure the safe delivery of services. I am

really proud of all our award winners and finalists and am truly inspired by their tremendous hard work and dedication.

“This year we have introduced new award categories which recognise our commitment to staff engagement and making Bridgewater a better place to work.”

The event was held at Halton Stadium in Widnes on and supported by GRI Geometric Results Inc, the Alzheimer’s Society, local gas network Cadent and Widnes Vikings ladies team.

For more information on the North West Driving Assessment Centre at www.bridgewater.nhs.uk/northwestdrivingassessmentservice