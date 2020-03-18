Non-urgent GP appointments in St Helens to be held over the phone or online

Patients wanting to see their GP will increasingly be dealt with online and over the phone as part of the government’s coronavirus strategy.



Across the country, many GP practices are no longer accepting appointment bookings in person, with patients being triaged over the phone.

In St Helens, face-to-face appointments will still be available but those who need to see a doctor for non-urgent conditions will to be consulted online.

Prescriptions will also not be ordered online or via the GP’s post box.

A spokesman for St Helens CCG said: “Following national guidance issued from NHS England for primary care organisations, many GP practices are no longer accepting appointment bookings in person.

“We ask that people to telephone the surgery. This allows practices to triage patients over the phone before carrying out a face to face consultation if required.

“If you need to order a prescription, please go online to your GP practice’s website or use the post box in the foyer.

“All prescriptions will be sent electronically to your local pharmacy for collection.

“We are also using technology and we have a system called e-consult for anyone who needs to see a doctor for non-urgent conditions.

“This is available on all GP practice websites and patients will receive a response within 48 hours.”

At the time of writing, there has only one confirmed case after it was announced on Friday that a parent in Sutton had tested positive for COVID-19.

While cases across the UK are being published by the government at present, St Helens CCG said it will not be updating the public if there are more confirmed cases.

“As the process around coronavirus testing is changing, we aren’t able to provide a running commentary on the number of positive cases in St Helens,” a spokesman for St Helens CCG said.

“This is a challenging situation for all of us and NHS England will continue to provide national numbers.”

If you have a new, continuous cough and/or a high temperature (37.8 or above) or live with someone who has these symptoms, the advice is to stay at home.

If you live alone and you have these symptoms, even if mild, stay at home for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

If you live will others and you or one of them have symptoms, then the whole household must stay at home for 14 days, from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

It is crucial that you do not go to your GP practice, pharmacy or hospital if you have any symptoms.

"There is no need to contact your GP or NHS 111 unless your symptoms get worse or persist for more than 7 days,” the St Helens CCG spokesman said.

“You will not be tested for coronavirus. We are sorry for any inconvenience these measures may cause but our priority has to be ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our most vulnerable patients and keeping our staff safe and well.”

For the latest health advice visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus

