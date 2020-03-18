Non-essential council services to close to help protect most vulnerable in St Helens during health crisis

Some council services will be temporarily shut down in an effort to focus on protecting most vulnerable during the coronavirus health crisis.



Coun David Baines, leader of St Helens Council, has shed light on some of the steps the local authority is set to take in the coming weeks.

This comes after the government announced a series of stringent new social distancing measures, including guidance for people over 70, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women to avoid going to pubs, restaurants, theatres and bars and to restrict all non-essential travel.

“This is an unprecedented situation and many residents, businesses and community organisations are understandably concerned,” Coun Baines said.

“While we are guided by and must follow national government advice, I want to be as clear as possible with people about the steps St Helens Council is taking here to protect essential services and vulnerable residents.”

Coun Baines said the council has strategic and operational groups in place and is meeting regularly with local health partners to review the situation at all levels.

St Helens Council is also represented at the Merseyside Resilience Forum with emergency services and other regional partners to coordinate support and resources.

“Our priority in the weeks and months ahead must be to support the borough’s most vulnerable residents, and this may mean that some of our non-essential services will close to enable us to redeploy staff to essential services such as children’s and adult’s social care,” Coun Baines said.

“In recent days I’ve been amazed by the generosity of residents and groups across the borough coming together to offer help and support for each other.

“The council will do all we can to support the effort to safely look after those in need of support, and discussions about how we can do this ongoing.”

Coun Baines also appealed to residents to be considerate when shopping, with reports all across the borough of certain items such as toilet rolls and nappies flying off the shelves.

“As a dad of two young children I understand the temptation to stock up and look after your own family, but if we all buy more than we need it means that others will be left without,” he said.

“Shops are clear – there is enough for everyone if we all only buy what we need. The only thing causing empty shelves is panic buying.

“In the days and weeks ahead the council will continue to share information as regularly as possible.

“To get through what is going to be a difficult time, we all need to play our part – follow the latest scientific advice, and look after each other.

“Thank you all – our council staff, social care staff, and NHS workers for your fantastic efforts.Together we will get through this.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer their support to help vulnerable residents across St Helens should contact Halton and St Helens Voluntary and Community Action (HSHVCA) on volunteer@haltonsthelensvca.org.uk

Anyone who suspects they have coronavirus is advised to self-isolate and not to visit your GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you are ill and staying at home.

COVID-19 has various symptoms but the most common are the recent onset of a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature of 37.8 or more.

“If you live alone and you have these symptoms, even if mild, stay at home for 7 days from when your symptoms started,” said Sue Forster, director of public health for St Helens.

“If you live will others and you or one of them have symptoms, then the whole household must stay at home for 14 days, from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

“If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else to stay for 14 days, or if not possible keep away from each other as much as possible.

“Remember don’t go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You don’t need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you are ill and staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you are staying at home.

“Use NHS 111 online if you feel you can’t cope with your symptoms at home, your condition gets worse or you don’t get better after 7 days.

“You can help reduce the spread of the virus by washing your hands with soap and water regularly, and do this for at least 20 seconds, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze, and bin the tissue immediately. Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes if your hands are not clean.”

New coronavirus advice includes:

Only travel on public transport if you need to

Work from home if you can

Avoid social activities, such as going to pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas

Avoid events with large groups of people

For up to date health information and advice visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus

