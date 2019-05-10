NHS trust supports Mental Health Awareness Week with live Twitter Q&A

A local NHS trust is marking Mental Health Awareness Week by hosting a live question and answer (Q&A) session on Twitter, with clinical experts from across the Trust.



Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from May 13-20 and is organised by the Mental Health Foundation. This year’s theme is around body image – how we think and feel about our bodies.

From 11am-1noon on May 16, North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be hosting the live Q&A with Paul Campbell, Clinical Consultant Psychologist, Dr Phil Cooper, Nurse Consultant in Substance Misuse and Daniel Melling, Health and Wellbeing Lead.

The Q&A will give members of the public a chance to put their mental health related questions to the expert panel for advice. You can get involved by tweeting @NWBoroughsNHS and using the hashtag #AskourexpertsNWBH.

During the week the Trust will be launching a series of short videos to that will feature the clinical experts talking about body image issues and how it can affect all of us at any age.

The short videos from North West Boroughs Healthcare have been produced with help from Trust service users, staff and volunteers.

Dr Phil Cooper, Nurse Consultant at the Trust, who talks features on one of the videos, said: “Our bodies are fantastic machines that allow us to do so many things every day.

"Unfortunately, some people think of their bodies as a source of shame. Sometimes friends or family might give you stick about your appearance, which can be upsetting and make our insecurities worse.

“This Mental Health Awareness Week, we need to be more ‘body kind’ about each other to help promote positive mental health.”

To view the Mental Health Awareness Week video clips, visit the Trust’s YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/NWBoroughsNHS

You can keep up-to-date with activity throughout the week by following the Trust on Twitter @NWBoroughsNHS and join in the conversation by using the hashtag #MHAW19

To find out more about Mental Health Awareness Week visit the Mental Health Foundation website at: www.mentalhealth.org.uk