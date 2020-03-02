NHS chief nurse retires after dedicating 37 years to the health service

A mental health nurse from Haydock has retired after dedicating 37 years to the NHS.



Gail Briers, Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive at North West Boroughs Healthcare, first joined the NHS in 1983 as a healthcare assistant at the former Winwick Hospital in Warrington at the age of 18.

Soon after, she successfully applied to join the hospital’s school of nursing, and began her nurse training in 1984.

Winwick Hospital, which opened in 1902, was eventually demolished in 1997 and redeveloped as a smaller mental health facility now known as Hollins Park Hospital, where Gail still works today.

Gail gained experience in a variety of clinical roles across inpatient and community mental health services, before embarking on a career path in clinical management.

In 2011, she joined the Trust’s Board of Directors as Director of Nursing and in 2018, Gail was appointed to the post of Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive.

Simon Barber, Chief Executive at North West Boroughs Healthcare, said: “I would like to thank Gail for a lifetime of service to this Trust and its predecessor organisations, and to wish her well for a very deserved retirement. Gail has gone from being a trainee nurse to being Chief Nurse, which is an outstanding achievement.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Gail during my 13 years at the Trust. As a well-respected and much loved member of our executive leadership team, I know her dedication, compassion and sense of humour will be missed by all of her colleagues.”

Speaking of her career, Gail said: “I’ve seen mental healthcare change a lot during my career as a nurse - moving from huge wards with more than 30 beds to much smaller wards with private bedrooms, and a much greater focus on supporting people to live well in the community.

"But one thing that hasn’t changed is the compassion of our staff and their dedication to delivering the highest level of care for our patients.

“I was very proud to announce last week that we have just been rated as ‘good’ for the third consecutive time by the Care Quality Commission. This is all down to our amazing staff who care for our patients day in, day out.”

“I’ve worked with many great people over the years and been given many opportunities to progress in my career, but I’ve always felt connected to our patients and the care we deliver. Knowing I can influence and make a difference to patient care is what gets me out of bed in the morning.”