Low income St Helens families offered healthy food funding

Healthy Start vitamins

Those using Healthy Start vouchers will soon be switched to a Healthy Start prepaid card which allows them to buy essentials to keep their family’s diet full of vital fruit, vegetables, milk and more.

The Healthy Start scheme is open to pregnant women who are more than 10 weeks pregnant through to parents who have a child under four-years-old and meet the requirements.

The current weekly amount is between £4.25 and £8.50. The new card system will replace the vouchers and works with the advantage of being paid onto the card every four weeks. This can then be used in a variety of shops across the borough to buy:

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plain liquid cow’s milk;

ffresh, frozen, and tinned fruit and vegetables;

Fresh, dried, and tinned pulses;

Infant formula milk based on cow’s milk.

The card also allows you to collect:

Healthy Start vitamins – available through pregnancy and breastfeeding'

Vitamin drops for babies and young children – from birth to four-year-olds.

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “This is a really simple way to help support families ease the burden of bills and also a really good way of encouraging healthy eating and free access to vitamins.

"Getting your children and all the family to enjoy fruit and vegetables early on in their life helps to set healthy habits for the future and it’s a great way for the whole family to have a bit more money to spend on healthy food.”

The new card can be accepted at any shop that takes Mastercard.