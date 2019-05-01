Hospital finds a way to cut its energy bills by £500,000 every year

New technology has been installed at Whiston Hospital which should lead to an annual saving of more than £500,000 on its energy bills.



The hospital, which is part of St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, invested £1.6m to upgrade its energy infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology.

Delivered by Centrica Business Solutions with the hospital’s facilities management provider Vinci Facilities, the project will reduce annual carbon emissions by more than 3,000 tonnes – the equivalent to taking more than 615 cars off the road.

Work at Whiston Hospital included the installation of a new combined heat and power unit that will generate heat and electricity on site, as well as the replacement of a 4.5MW boiler.

Alan Barlow, director at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “The installation of the new energy technology at Whiston Hospital will create significant energy savings and help towards carbon reduction targets. It will also play a critical role in maximising efficiency at the site and improving operational resilience.

“Our research shows if just half of the NHS England estate adopted a similar approach, the combined annual saving would be more than £130m - a huge saving that could be used to support frontline patient care for many years to come.”

David Downs, the hospital's facilities manager, said: “This has been a fantastic project for Whiston Hospital. It has been so inspiring to see how driven every stakeholder was by the environmental and economic benefits the scheme brings to the trust. Everyone involved worked so well together to deliver the scheme on time, on cost and to a very high quality.”

Dyan Clegg, deputy director of estates and facilities for the hospitals trust, said: “We are very proud to have implemented this project working in collaboration with the trust’s partners, delivering financial savings for the trust and reducing carbon emissions. This has been a fantastic achievement and demonstrates the drive and ambition of all the stakeholders involved.”