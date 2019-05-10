Here are some handy tips on how to train for a fitness challenge or event such as a marathon, triathlon or race

Dan Donohue, of Fitness Formation, writes about training for challenges

We love a challenge at Fitness Formation and, with that, we love to inspire others to see what they are really made of whether that be an obstacle race, an ultra-marathon or anything in-between.

In this week’s and next week’s column, I’ll speak from a personal perspective about my own experiences over the last 18 months of training for events.

Why? Well, because I’ve been asked a few times to put my thoughts on to paper so here it is.

In 800 words or less.

Time and again, we’ve spoken of the huge importance of goal setting.

Writing something down, signing up for an event, committing to a cause.

Something that makes you do what you need to do in order to be ready to take on the challenge ahead of you.

I can single handedly say that without paying over £400 to enter two events in the last 18 months, getting out of bed at 4.30am to go on a training run wouldn’t have happened.

I paid up and I committed myself to do what it takes to get to the start line.

I’ve invested heavily in kit, equipment and travel on top of that.

Yet another reason to ensure that I’m ready when June rolls around to run/walk 70 miles. Set a goal, commit to it and do what you have to do to get there.

Train appropriately.

The emphasis you need place on event day is simple, go out there and enjoy it. You’re gonna enjoy it a whole lot more if you’re prepared for it.

You may never do it again and that’s cool, but at least you’ll be able to turn around and say that you enjoyed it, even though you’ll never do it again.

Another point on training: It’s not gonna go perfect.

There are going to be days when you’re not feeling it, when your energy is low, when you’re tired, when you miss a session, when you sleep in, when you have to work late, when you’re ill, when your children are off school.

Don’t worry about it.

Go out and get something done at the next available opportunity.

A run, the gym, a swim, a cycle, a walk, whatever it is that you need to do.

Every little helps. It may not always be your best, but it’s still something.

Find others who are trying to achieve the same thing as you.

I’m happy to go out alone and train with my headphones in or the sound of nature but I’m not gonna lie, it’s nice to have company from time to time.

With this, comes the opportunity to increase your event knowledge, discuss your training, grab some pearls of wisdom, to air

any concerns you have or maybe you just need a motivational lift off someone who is going through the same things as you, either way, it’s good to be around those who will help to support you and help to lift your spirits.