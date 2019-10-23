Grow a beard this December to stop people dying of bowel cancer

Bowel Cancer UK is encouraging men across England to get sponsored to grow a beard this December.



Taking part in Decembeard is really simple. All you need to do is shave on 30 November and let your facial fuzz grow throughout the month. Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

More than 23,000 men are diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK each year, making it the third most common cancer in men. It’s also the nation’s second biggest cancer killer but it shouldn’t be as it’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Whether you already have a beard or are growing one for the first time, Decembeard is a great way to do something amazing this festive season and support those living with bowel cancer. The money you raise will help fund vital services and lifesaving research.

“It couldn’t be easier to take part. Sign up, ditch your razor and get sponsored to grow a beard or get creative with the beard you already have. Join the campaign and help us stop people dying from bowel cancer."

Save lives this December. Grow a beard and raise funds to support Bowel Cancer UK’s vital services and lifesaving research: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard2019

About bowel cancer

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, affecting both men and women. Every 15 minutes in the UK someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer. That’s almost 42,000 people every year.

Bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone survives bowel cancer if diagnosed at the earliest stage. However this drops significantly as the disease develops. Early diagnosis really does save lives.

The symptoms of bowel cancer can include:

Bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo

A persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme tiredness for no obvious reason

A pain or lump in your tummy

Most people with these symptoms don’t have bowel cancer. Other health problems can cause similar symptoms. If you have one or more of these, or if things just don’t feel right, see your GP.