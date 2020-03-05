GP surgery in St Helens reopens after closing for deep clean in coronavirus scare

A GP surgery in St Helens had to shut for a deep clean after a patient turned up who suspected they had contracted coronavirus.



Central Surgery in Crab Street had to shut down to carry out a deep clean as a precautionary measure on Wednesday.

It is understood the patient was instructed to return home to self-quarantine and ring 111, who arranged for them to be tested at Whiston Hospital.

Reports of a confirmed case of coronavirus began to circulate on social media today after inaccurate information was printed on a notice put up by staff at Mill Street Medical Centre in Mill Street.

The notice said Central Surgery had closed due to a confirmed case of coronavirus and asked patients who suspect they have the virus to contact 111 and not to enter the surgery.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the patient who attended Central Surgery, which has now reopened, is still waiting on the results of their test.

What should I do if I think I have coronavirus?

If you suspect you have virus, the medical advice is to not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

The advice is to stay indoors, avoid close contact with people and contact NHS 111.

NHS 111 has a phone and online coronavirus service that can contact you if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

You should use this service if you think you might have contracted the virus or if you have recently been to a country or area with a high risk of coronavirus.

The most up to date information is available on gov.uk/coronavirus and www.nhs.uk

