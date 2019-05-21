Free health check ups offered at event to raise awareness of learning disability services in St Helens

Learning disability services from across St Helens are joining together for an all-day event to raise awareness of the wide range of services, support and activities available in the local area, as well as offering free mini health checks.



The Learning Disability Physical Health Event will be held on Thursday, June 19 from 10am to 3pm at the Totally Wicked Stadium to mark Learning Disability Awareness Week.

On the day, there will be mini health checks, a market place, presentations from key groups, as well as interactive displays from the St Helens Learning Disability Rugby Team and the UK’s inclusive cycling charity, Wheels for All. There will also be a local sign language choir.

Lorraine Bates from North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Community Learning Disability Team in St Helens is one of the event organisers. She says:

“We’ve worked closely with our service users and the Being Involved Group (BIG) to organise a day which will help raise awareness of the different things available to people with learning disabilities in the local community. Everyone is welcome to come along - young people, adults, parents and carers, as well as health and social care professionals.”

“We organised this event because we want to make sure everyone is aware of the range of support available in our local communities. We also feel it’s important to raise awareness of the free annual health checks people with learning disabilities are entitled to through their practice doctor.”

