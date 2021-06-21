Free bowling lessons for St Helens residents with Bowl for Health

Residents across St Helens are being encouraged to feel the benefits of being more active by trying a beginners course in bowls

Taking part can give yourself a boost, feel more refreshed and is a great way to meet new people.

‘Bowl for Health’ is a six week programme designed for complete newcomers to bowls, providing an overview of the basics and how to play a match.

Run by welcoming coaches and club volunteers, the programme is due to start up again for 2021 in St Helens

The programme is being led by MSP, after being successfully rolled out across Merseyside over the last two years. The idea for Bowl for Health was developed and successfully piloted in 2017 by Formby Village Sports Club, and the programme has had support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

One participant – Tom, in his 60s from St Helens, explained how taking part has helped him to feel less isolated,

“Being on my own is very difficult – it’s hard to come to terms with the fact that you can’t turn around to speak to anyone. I got a note through my door about the Bowl for Health course and I was really interested in joining.

"My father was a great bowler in Liverpool and I used to go and watch him play, but I’ve never played before myself. I’ve only been playing bowls for a short time, but I’ve found the activity very invigorating – both from a physical and mental side – so with this you get the best of both worlds!”

Danny Woodworth, from MSP, said, “Being active doesn’t need to mean joining a gym, it’s about finding an activity that you enjoy - people attending Bowl for Health have told us that bowling is a great way to enjoy gentle exercise in a relaxed and sociable environment.

"Bowl for Health is for anybody to join in with - it doesn’t matter what your age, experience or level of fitness is.”

Sessions are starting up in July across two clubs in St Helens:

Eccleston Lane Ends Bowling Club (The Green, off St Helens New Road, L34 2UG) FREE 6 week course starts 11am to 1pm Friday July 9. To book please contact Marian Manley via 07837 677930 or [email protected]

Prescot & Odyssey Bowling Club (Burrows Lane, L34 6JW) FREE 6 week course starts 2pm to 3pm Wednesday Jul 14. To book please contact John Pye on 07747 362555 or email [email protected]