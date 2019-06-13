Defibrillator unveiled at railway station in memory of tragic mum

Rail firm Northern has unveiled a very special piece of life saving equipment at Thatto Heath station.



Last year, Linda Fraser – a loving mum of three – suffered a heart attack at the station and, sadly, lost her life just three days later.

Now, in a bid to save others, Linda’s family have joined forces with the train operator to install a defibrillator at the ticket office in her memory.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern, said: “This life-saving piece of equipment has been made possible through the hard work of Linda’s family and we are delighted to have been able to help, especially after everything the family has been through.

“We truly hope this will leave a lasting legacy and we look forward to working with the Fraser family on future initiatives.”

The Fraser family had been fundraising for a defibrillator in the hope that the equipment will prevent other families having to endure the suffering they experienced.

Northern was initially contacted to provide raffle prizes as part of the family’s plan to raise money to pay for a defibrillator. But, after hearing of the family’s efforts, decided to fund the full cost and install a plaque in memory of Linda.

Linda’s son, Adam, said: “It was an absolute pleasure for all the family to meet Northern last week.

“It was an emotional week for us all as we were presented with the defibrillator and plaque at Thatto Heath station. We would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved.”

And Thatto Heath is not the only place to benefit from the charitable work of Linda’s family. They have also raised enough money to fund two more defibrillators which will be installed at key locations in the local community.

Their efforts to save lives are ongoing and more information, as well as options for donations, can be found on their Just Giving page.