Residents testing positive for coronavirus in St Helens now stands at 28,933

The rate of infection in St Helens now stands at 15,977 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,379.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,668 over the period, to 8,231,437.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

The dashboard shows 507 people had died in the area by October 12 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.They were among 19,462 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in St Helens have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 124,130 people had received both jabs by October 11 (Monday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.