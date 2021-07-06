Region’s vaccine lead urges ‘Let’s keep Covid-19 offside’

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis at walk-in clinics

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning, said increased numbers of walk-in and mobile clinics would make it easier and more convenient than ever for people to fit in having a vaccine.

She said: “As England prepares to take on its next football challenge, we are continuing our efforts to beat Covid-19 I’d encourage people who haven’t had their first dose of the vaccine to come forward now to take their shot.”

The initiative will also support efforts to accelerate second doses for people who had their first dose eight or more weeks ago, with walk-in second dose clinics also available.

People can find their nearest walk-in vaccine clinic at: https://www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/grab-a-jab/Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis at walk-in clinics and those with appointments will be able to attend at their timed slot and receive their vaccine as planned.