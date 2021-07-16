Rallying call to 'grab a jab' this weekend at walk-in clinics before coronavirus restrictions change

With hot weather forecast for the weekend, pop-up clinics will be running in leisure centres, shopping centres, parks and other locations across the North West.

Thousands of people who received their first dose during a vaccine surge eight weeks ago, in response to increased infection rates, are now being encouraged to come forward for their second dose.

More than 8.6 million vaccinations have been delivered in the North West to date, part of more than 68 million vaccinations that have been delivered by the NHS in England.

Jabs will be available at a range of locations this weekend

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director of commissioning, said: “From shopping centres to parks, our incredible staff, together with our wonderful volunteers, are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults, to get protected.

“We’d like to remind people that it’s never too late to come forward to get your vaccination, even if it’s been a little while since you were invited for the jab. Whether you book an appointment or come to one of the many walk-in clinics around the North West this weekend, we’d love to welcome you.

“If you still have some questions, that’s no problem. You’ll be able to talk through any questions or concerns with a healthcare professional before you have your vaccine. So please come down to one of our sites this weekend, get your vaccine and get summer ready.”

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP, NHS medical director for primary care and deputy SRO for the vaccine programme, said: “As we approach July 19, there has never been a more important time to get your first vaccine, it not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you.

“So while you’re out enjoying the glorious weather we are expecting this weekend, do your bit and ‘grab a jab’ too.”

Anyone aged 18 or over is being urged to visit their nearest walk-in centre this weekend or book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/Covid-Vaccination

Find your nearest walk-in centre and opening times at www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/grab-a-jab/