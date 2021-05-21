Nearly half of people in St Helens fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Across St Helens, 74% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

NHS data shows 69,866 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 47% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 60,554 were aged 40 and over – 63% of the age group.

It means 9,312 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Rainford, with 84.6% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Eccleston, 84%

3) Billinge, 83.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Town Centre East and Fingerpost, 64.6%

2) Derbyshire Hill, 65%

3) Town Centre West, 66%

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53% of the age group.

In total, 30.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 67% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in St Helens have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1115 out of 1354 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 16 – meaning 18% have not had a jab.