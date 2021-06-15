Holidays to Europe and the United States unlikely to return until August, experts warn

Holidays to Europe and the United States are not likely to resume until August at the earliest, experts have warned (Photo: Shutterstock)

Holidays to Europe and the United States are not likely to resume until August at the earliest, experts have warned.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England by four weeks.

'UK Government Ministers do not intend to open up travel to mainland Europe or the USA before the end of July'

Boris Johnson pushed back the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England until 19 July, with the next travel review from the Government due around 24 June.

The majority of Europe remains on the amber list, which requires a 10-day quarantine back in the UK as well as two additional Covid tests.

Only 11 countries are currently on the Government’s green list, which means quarantine-free travel is allowed.

Gibraltar and Iceland are the only two viable holiday destinations, with Portugal removed from the list earlier this month.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet are all now cancelling flights until after the new restricting lifting date of 19 July.

Virgin Atlantic has also pushed back transatlantic flights until mid-July, with easyJet dropping trips to Greece and France up until 17 July.

Toni Mayor, the head of the Hosbec association of Valencia region hoteliers, said he did not expect to see UK tourism take off until August, after a meeting with Hugh Elliott, the UK ambassador.

Turkish tourist chiefs are also understood to have received a similar message after meeting with UK Foreign Office officials. They are not expecting any lifting of overseas travel restrictions out of the UK until the beginning of August.