Covid-19 cases surge across St Helens

Saints' stadium are hosting drop in booster vaccine sessions

The borough is seeing a doubling in cases in just three days as a result of the new strain of the virus which is proving highly transmissible. The number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded on December 21 is 347, the highest ever recorded in St Helens, compared to a previous high of 325 on January 11, 2021.

Ruth du Plessis, Director of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council, said: “We have seen in London there has been a huge surge in cases as a result of the Omicron variant taking hold there. In certain London boroughs their case rate has already tipped well over 2,000 cases per 100,000 people which is far beyond the previous highest peaks we experienced in January 2021.

"We anticipate that the Liverpool City Region is around seven to 10 days behind London without any further interventions so we could see our rates continue to rise into the new year.

“The rapid rise in cases is also now translating to higher hospital admissions, with the majority of patients admitted with Covid-19 being unvaccinated. Of those within the Intensive Care Unit at Whiston Hospital last week, 80% were not vaccinated. This continued rise in hospital transmissions could potentially have a knock-on effect on non-Covid services which we do not want to happen in our borough.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, added: “We all need to do our bit to help reduce the chance of catching and spreading Covid-19 as we’ve seen Omicron take hold in places like London. The key things we can do is make sure that we all take symptom free tests regularly before we meet with others or at least twice a week if you work in high risk environments like hospitality, distribution and shops.

“To meet the rising demand for symptom free testing we’ve reopened the test centre at Grange Valley Youth Centre in Haydock for anyone who does not have test kits at home and this will be open again next week alongside our current test provision at St Mary’s Market in St Helens Town Centre.

“It’s also really important you book in for your vaccinations, whether first, second or booster dose. Allied Pharmacy in Bold and now Saints Stadium are hosting drop in booster vaccine sessions for anyone who has not been able to book. And if you struggle to get to those sessions please get in touch with your GP as they can also help with anyone who is aged 18 and above and three months after having had a second vaccination.

“If we all take these steps we may be able to reduce the impact of infections, reduce hospital admissions and ultimately potentially help save the lives of someone you love.”

As part of the council’s attempts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 it will be conducting outreach work initially in Moss Bank to speak to residents about the importance of testing and vaccinations next week.

You can find out more about how to get a symptom free test or where to get a PCR test if you have one of these symptoms – a high temperature, or a new, continuous cough, or a loss of sense of smell or taste – at www.sthelens.gov.uk/letsgettested